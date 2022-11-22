Four World Cup matches in a day to test Qatar's logistics

"All of the residents have been advised to also utilise their private transportation to get to the stadiums so that you have an equal split between 1/3 metro, 1/3 bus, 1/3 cars etc," he said.

"The numbers are not that gigantic so I think the things will smooth out. You just have to tell people you cannot come 20 minutes before the match starts, you have to plan 2-3 hours in advance and you need to be a little bit patient."

Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country and smallest nation ever to host the World Cup. It has spent billions of dollars on infrastructure, but has never organised an event on such a scale - which unusually for a World Cup will also be held in or around a single city.

FIFA has imposed ticketing restrictions that allow fans to buy tickets to two matches with at least four hours between kickoffs.

"Attending more than one match on the same day is entirely your responsibility," FIFA's website warns, adding fans who are unable to attend both matches "for any reason" will not get a refund.