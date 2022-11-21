Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

"I heard that they said I trained differently. It was because I had a knock but there is nothing strange (happening). It was just a precaution."

The 35-year-old, who in Qatar will be playing his fifth World Cup, added that he did not prepare differently for the tournament which for the first time is being played in November and December.

"I didn't do anything special," the forward said.

"I took care of myself and worked as I have done all my career, knowing that this is a special moment, as this is probably my last World Cup, my last chance to achieve this great dream that I have, that we all have."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at both club and personal level but has so far failed to deliver a long awaited World Cup for his country, something many fans around the world would like to see change this time around.