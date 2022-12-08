Favourites Brazil have enough quality to field two teams: Croatia

Croatia's World Cup quarter-final opponents ooze quality and could field two starting 11s in the tournament but despite the respect they feel, the Balkan nation can play even better than they have so far, defender Dejan Lovren and midfielder Mateo Kovacic said.

The 2018 World Cup finalists, aiming to make it two semi-final appearances in a row, have a mountain to climb with pre-tournament favourites Brazil confirming their status with a 4-1 Round of 16 demolition of South Korea.

"Brazil were favourites before the tournament. They have two teams that can play at this level," Lovren said on Wednesday. "Any of their substitutes can come on and make an instant impact. We respect everybody and that is how we work."

Croatia, whose coach Zlatko Dalic described Brazil as "terrifying", have had a tougher road to the last eight, needing penalties to oust Japan after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, but fitness is no issue.