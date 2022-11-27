Ecuador and Senegal to battle for last 16 place

SENEGAL: 'MUST BE BETTER'

Once again, Ecuador are sweating on Valencia's fitness after he was stretchered off late on in the Netherlands game with a recurrence of a knee strain suffered against Qatar.

"He's the only one with World Cup experience," said Alfaro, who led a generational change in the national side that enabled them to punch their way out of arguably the world's toughest qualifiers in South America. "The rest are kids."

Senegal are less intimidating opposition without the injured Sadio Mane and know they have to improve to beat Ecuador after losing 2-0 to the Dutch but beating Qatar 3-1 to sit in third place in Group A on three points.

"Our concentration must be better," said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse. "We need to win to have a chance to qualify for the last 16."

One of only three African nations to have reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup, Senegal know that victory over Ecuador would help atone for a miserable last tournament in Russia where they were eliminated on disciplinary points.

Senegal could theoretically still go through if they draw, as could Ecuador if they lose, but both those scenarios would require a win by Qatar over the Netherlands sufficient to push the Dutch into third place on goal difference.