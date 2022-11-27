    বাংলা

    Croatia's Vlasic replaced by Livaja against Canada

    Vlasic was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury

    Croatia's Nikola Vlasic was left out of their starting side to face Canada in their second World Cup Group F game at Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday.

    Vlasic, who was substituted at halftime in their opening 0-0 draw with Morocco after suffering a calf injury, was replaced in the starting line-up by Marko Livaja in the only change to the side.

    Canada's Atiba Hutchinson will become the first man to win 100 caps for the country after he was named in their staring line-up.

    Cyle Larin came in for Junior Hoilett in the only change to the Canada side that were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their opener.

    Teams:

    Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Marko Livaja, Borna Sosa, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic.

    Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

    Qatar World Cup
