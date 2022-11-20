Everyone will feel Mane's World Cup absence, says Senegal coach

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Sadio Mane's absence from the World Cup will be felt by fans across the globe, after the forward was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.

Mane, who came second to Karim Benzema in this year's Ballon D'Or vote for the world's best player, damaged his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich and his absence was confirmed on Thursday in a crushing blow to Senegal's hopes for the tournament.

Senegal kick off their campaign against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday, and Cisse said the spectacle would be poorer without African football's star attraction.

"We're not just talking about the Senegalese people here. I think people all over the world," he told reporters on Sunday.