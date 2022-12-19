French hearts are broken but future looks bright

All of his goals on Sunday came after coach Didier Deschamps sent on Randal Kolo Muani (24), Marcus Thuram (25), Eduardo Camavinga (20), and Kingsley Coman (26).

"Potentially, this France team has an important reservoir of talents," said Deschamps.

"Before this tournament, we had a lot of players with little experience and they proved that they could play at the highest level. There are also others who were not here but all of them will be able to feature in the next tournaments.

"We'll always need experienced team leaders to groom the young players but the reservoir is big."

Deschamps, however, stressed that the collective mindset - which was beyond reproach in Qatar - would be just as important as talent.

"Now we have to shape up a squad so that on top of the players' qualities, we have the mindset," he explained.