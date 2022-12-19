    বাংলা

    World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to title explained

    Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 06:47 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 06:47 PM

    Argentina won their third World Cup trophy after the final in Qatar on Sunday. Here is what you need to know about their route to the title:

    HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?

    * The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds, which began on Dec. 3, feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners.

    * Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.

    HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS?

    * Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in their Round of 16 tie.

    HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE SEMI-FINALS?

    * Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout in their quarter-final tie, after Nahuel Molina and Messi's goals were cancelled out by a brace from Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst.

    HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE FINAL?

    * Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals, with Messi coolly putting away a spot kick in the 34th minute to open the scoring before Alvarez found the net either side of halftime.

    WHO DID ARGENTINA BEAT IN THE FINAL?

    * Argentina beat defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw when striker Kylian Mbappe completed a hat-trick in the 118th minute to cancel out two goals by Messi and a strike by Angel Di Maria.

    * In the penalty shootout, Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's effort and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

