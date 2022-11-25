Mbappe has to understand Messi and Neymar are bigger than him, says Alves

Galtier said last month PSG had changed their system to test how their attacking trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar could work more effectively.

"Mbappe is a phenomenon who still hasn't understood that those who play with him in attack are more of a phenomenon than he is," the 39-year-old Alves told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Neymar and Messi are unique: they see and do things nobody else sees or can do. A great player must know and understand who he plays with, your team mates enrich your qualities."

Alves, who now plays for Pumas UNAM, said Mbappe should take advantage of playing with Messi and Neymar.

"You have to be smart... they're two geniuses... If Mbappe gave the ball to them, he would score 150 goals," the right back said.

Alves is part of Brazil's squad at the World Cup in Qatar where the team are looking to win a record-extending sixth title. They begin their campaign on Thursday against Serbia in Group G.