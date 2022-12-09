Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarter-final

"Yes, we did have a conversation... It needed to happen, it's part of our basis. I don't do that with all my players but he's the captain of our squad. You know what he represents for Portuguese football, the Portuguese people and national team.

"I invited him to my office (on matchday) and told him, 'Listen, you're not going to be one of the starters. In terms of strategy it's better if you are not on the field.' We expected the game to be difficult and I'd save him for the second half."

Ronaldo, the country's all-time top scorer, came on as a substitute and, though he did not score, Santos said he had been professional throughout by warming up with his team mates and celebrating each goal.

"Cristiano obviously wasn't very happy about it (being benched) because he's always been a starter ... and he asked me if it's a good idea," Santos added.

"But we had a normal conversation where I explained my viewpoints and, of course, he accepted. We had a frank and normal conversation."

BEST PLAYER

Joao Felix was one of the players who came into his own in the match against Switzerland, grabbing two assists as the Atletico Madrid forward pulled the strings and unlocked the Swiss defence.

The 23-year-old denied reports that the players were instructed to pass to Ronaldo whenever he was on the pitch and implored the Portuguese people and press not to create a hostile environment for the team.