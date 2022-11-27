Japan want to build style by learning from others, says coach Moriyasu

Japan want to build their own style of football by learning from other countries, coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Saturday after the Bundesliga players in his squad stepped up to beat four-time champions Germany in the World Cup opener.

Eight players of the Japan squad play for clubs in Germany's top two divisions and it was goals from Freiburg's Ritsu Doan and VfL Bochum's Takuma Asano that gave them the stunning come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Germany.

The Japanese, competing at their seventh World Cup, are strongly placed to reach the knockout phase in successive tournaments for the first time.

"Japan wants to build its own style by also learning from other countries," coach Moriyasu told reporters ahead of Sunday's Group E match against Costa Rica.