Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

In the context of the game, both might look at it as two points dropped, but Tunisia will certainly be the happier given the low level of expectation place on them – from outside their camp at least - going into the tournament.

They will face Australia next on Saturday, a game they will have targeted as their most winnable in the group, while Denmark meet France behind the points tally they would have set themselves at this stage.

There were other chances in the game as well. Right back Mohamed Drager saw his shot from 25-yards deflected off defender Andreas Christensen and go just wide with Schmeichel rooted to the spot.

Christian Eriksen was pulling the strings for the Danes but they struggled at times to get him onto the ball. When he did find a pocket of space just outside the Tunisian box, his shot was well saved by Aymen Dahmen in the Tunisia goal.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand will be sweating on a knee injury to midfielder Thomas Delaney that forced him off in the first half.