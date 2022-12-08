Argentina's Scaloni guarded on Di Maria fitness for Dutch clash

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was guarded about whether Angel di Maria would be available for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands but said on Thrusday that every player who took the field would be fit.

Forward Di Maria missed the last-16 victory over Australia due to a left thigh injury and Scaloni also faced questions about the fitness of Rodrigo De Paul after reports in the media, which the midfielder denied, that he had a muscle issue.

"In principle, they're feeling well and we will see in today's training and come up with a lineup," he told a news conference, before betraying his irritation at the media coverage.

"Yesterday, we trained behind closed doors so I don't know where this information is coming from ... (but) the team comes first, so if you're out on the field, you must be fit so that you can help the team."