Dealing with pressure must be natural for Brazil, coach Tite says

Brazil have no problem being the favourites to win the World Cup and dealing with the pressure must be natural for their players, coach Tite said on Wednesday.

"The pressure is natural. Brazil have the biggest history in football and with that legacy always comes the pressure," Tite told a news conference ahead of their World Cup Group G debut against Serbia on Thursday.

"We have some of the players that call the biggest media attention in the world so we take it naturally, it's our dream winning a World Cup. Pressure is inevitable."

Brazil have won the World Cup a record five times and Tite said it is not his responsibility that Brazil have not won the tournament in 20 years.

He said he can only be accountable for the last four years, his only complete cycle since Brazil lost against Belgium in the quarter-finals in Russia in 2018.