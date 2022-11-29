    বাংলা

    Ecuador's Valencia fit, Senegal bring in Ciss

    Valencia, the 33-year-old captain, has scored three goals in Ecuador's good start to the tournament

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 02:21 PM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 02:21 PM

    Ecuador's veteran striker Enner Valencia has recovered sufficiently from a knee strain to make it into Gustavo Alfaro's starting lineup on Tuesday against Senegal in a boost to the South Americans' chances of qualifying from World Cup Group A.

    Valencia, the 33-year-old captain, has scored three goals in Ecuador's good start to the tournament - one win and a draw - but left the field injured towards the end of both games.

    Senegal coach Aliou Cisse bolstered his midfield with the inclusion of Pathe Ciss in place of striker Famara Diedhiou, leaving Boulaye Dia as the lone centre forward at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

    With defensive midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate still out injured, Ciss adds steel. Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr provide width to an attack without Sadio Mane, whose injury absence in Qatar has been a massive blow to their last-16 chances.

    Ecuador - Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Carlos Gruezo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Enner Valencia (c)

    Senegal - Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Pathe Ciss, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Cameroon Training - Al Sailiya Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Cameroon's Andre Onana during training
    Cameroon keeper suspended for disciplinary reasons
    Onana said in a statement he always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner
    A woman sews Velcro on to a One Love armband, which is banned by FIFA at the World Cup Qatar 2022, in Utrecht, Netherlands November 23, 2022.
    What is the OneLove armband and why did FIFA ban it?
    The 'OneLove' armbands were originally launched in 2020 as part of an inclusiveness campaign by the Royal Dutch Football Association
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Australia fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
    Australia can make last 16: Lazaridis
    Just before the fans disperse to go sightseeing in Doha, the tour leader tells them that getting tickets for the last 16 if they qualify won't be a problem
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - Nov 26, 2022 Saudi Arabia fans inside the stadium before the match
    Arab fans unite after surprise World Cup wins
    Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina and Morocco’s over Belgium have inspired supporters, bringing a rate sense of optimism and unity

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher