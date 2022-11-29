Ecuador's Valencia fit, Senegal bring in Ciss

Ecuador's veteran striker Enner Valencia has recovered sufficiently from a knee strain to make it into Gustavo Alfaro's starting lineup on Tuesday against Senegal in a boost to the South Americans' chances of qualifying from World Cup Group A.

Valencia, the 33-year-old captain, has scored three goals in Ecuador's good start to the tournament - one win and a draw - but left the field injured towards the end of both games.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse bolstered his midfield with the inclusion of Pathe Ciss in place of striker Famara Diedhiou, leaving Boulaye Dia as the lone centre forward at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.