Neymar: what can we expect from Brazil forward at World Cup 2022?

Brazil kick off their quest for a record-extending sixth World Cup title when they play Serbia in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday with all eyes on Neymar who could be playing in his last finals. Here is a look at the 30-year-old's World Cup highs and lows:

MISSING OUT IN 2010

Neymar burst onto the international stage in 2010 with a goal on his debut against the United States, but his career has been a rollercoaster where he has struggled to live up to high expectations and endured frustration with Brazil.

The striker was left out of the national squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa by coach Dunga, who did not believe the then 18-year-old was ready for the greatest stage despite making a name for himself in the Santos first team.