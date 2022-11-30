Australia holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime to stay in box seat

Australia were clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Denmark at halftime in their World Cup Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, which would be enough to reach the last 16 as things stand with Tunisia drawing 0-0 with France.

Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom had a shot blocked and Mathias Jensen had an effort parried over by Australia keeper Mat Ryan, while Riley McGree had a shot for Australia saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Kasper Hjulmand chose Martin Braithwaite to spark the Denmark attack as they chased the win they need against Australia if they are to progress to the last 16.

Braithwaite replaced Andreas Cornelius to become the third Danish striker to lead the line in three games, with Mikkel Damsgaard dropping to the bench to be replaced by Andreas Skov Olsen and Mattias Jensen coming in for Victor Nelsson.

Australia are sitting pretty in second place in Group D as the Danish attack, which scored 30 goals in qualifying, has failed to fire in Qatar. Defender Andreas Christensen got their only goal so far in the 2-1 loss to France.