    বাংলা

    Australia holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime to stay in box seat

    A draw would be enough for Australia to reach the last 16 as things stand with Tunisia drawing 0-0 with France

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 02:48 PM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 02:48 PM

    Australia were clinging on to a 0-0 draw against Denmark at halftime in their World Cup Group D match at Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, which would be enough to reach the last 16 as things stand with Tunisia drawing 0-0 with France.

    Denmark's Jesper Lindstrom had a shot blocked and Mathias Jensen had an effort parried over by Australia keeper Mat Ryan, while Riley McGree had a shot for Australia saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

    Kasper Hjulmand chose Martin Braithwaite to spark the Denmark attack as they chased the win they need against Australia if they are to progress to the last 16. 

    Braithwaite replaced Andreas Cornelius to become the third Danish striker to lead the line in three games, with Mikkel Damsgaard dropping to the bench to be replaced by Andreas Skov Olsen and Mattias Jensen coming in for Victor Nelsson. 

    Australia are sitting pretty in second place in Group D as the Danish attack, which scored 30 goals in qualifying, has failed to fire in Qatar. Defender Andreas Christensen got their only goal so far in the 2-1 loss to France. 

    For Australia, Milos Degenek came in for Fran Karacic at right back, with a draw likely to be enough for them to go through. 

    Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke. 

    Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 30, 2022 France players line up during the national anthem before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem
    It leads to an angry reaction from French President Nicolas Sarkozy who summoned the French Football Federation to a meeting
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu during the press conference
    Japan coach urges players to believe in themselves
    The Samurai Blue opened their campaign with a shock win over Germany but were upset in turn by Costa Rica in their second
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 29, 2022 France's Kylian Mbappe during training REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
    Tunisia, France goalless at halftime
    The North Africans dominate but fail to break the deadlock against a reshuffled and already-qualified reigning champions
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Belgium Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Belgium's Timothy Castagne during the press conference
    We are not in crisis, Belgium say facing Croatia
    Ranked second in the world, Belgium prevailed 1-0 over Canada but were vastly outplayed and suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to Morocco

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher