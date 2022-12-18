Beware the penalty specialist if final goes to shootout

"This points to the fact that for a specific skill like a penalty kick, if you've just come on as a sub you are less able to perform a motor skill with the same accuracy because you're less prepared."

The less than magnificent shootout seven:

Jamie Carragher, England v Portugal, 2006 World Cup quarter-final. England lost 3-1.

Carragher came on in the 119th minute in place of winger Aaron Lennon and took England's fourth penalty after both teams had already missed two and Carragher needed to score to make it 2-2. His poor shot was easily saved by Ricardo and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the next penalty to send Portugal through.

= Simone Zaza, Italy v Germany, Euro 2016, quarter-final. Italy lost 6-5.

Zaza came on in the 121st minute for Giorgio Chiellini. Taking Italy's second penalty after both teams had scored their first, Zaza took about 15 knee-pumping steps on the spot before hammering the ball over the bar. It went to nine penalties each before Germany won.

=Rodri Spain v Switzerland, Euro 2020 quarter-final. Spain won 3-1.

Rodri came on in the 119th minute for Pedri and took Spain's third penalty after each team had missed one. Rodri sent his shot to Yann Sommer's left but not far enough and he saved it.

However, Switzerland missed their third and fourth penalties while Spain scored both of their next two to win 3-1.

=Marcus Rashford, England v Italy, Euro 2020 final. England lost 3-2.

Rashford came on at Wembley with Jadon Sancho in the 120th minute for Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson. With the score 2-2 in the shootout, but with Italy having missed one, England had the advantage. Yet Rashford, after a stuttering run-up, sent his effort against the left-hand post. =

Sancho, England v Italy, Euro 2020 final. England lost 3-2.