    বাংলা

    France's Hernandez out of World Cup with knee injury

    The France defender suffered a cruciate knee ligaments injury

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 09:13 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 09:13 AM

    Lucas Hernandez's World Cup campaign is over after the France defender sustained a knee injury in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in Group D on Tuesday, the French football federation said.

    The FFF confirmed an earlier report from L'Equipe that said that Hernandez suffered a cruciate knee ligaments injury and that he was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

    Hernandez limped off the pitch after staying on the grass for a couple of minutes holding his right knee after being beaten to the ball by Mathew Leckie, who delivered the cross for Craig Goodwin's opening goal for Australia.

    France lead Group D with three points, two ahead of Tunisia and Denmark, who played out a goalless draw on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1
    Japan stun Germany with late strikes
    The defeat is the third in a row in the opening match of a major championship for Germany
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Brazil Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Brazil coach Tite during the press conference REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
    Dealing with pressure must be natural for Brazil: Tite
    Brazil have won the World Cup a record five times and Tite said it is not his responsibility that Brazil have not won the tournament in 20 years
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Croatia's Luka Modric in action with Morocco's Achraf Hakimi REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Croatia lack attacking firepower
    They had netted 21 goals during their World Cup qualifying campaign
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Germany players cover their mouths as they pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
    Germany players cover mouths in team photo
    All Germany players took part in the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the pitch ahead of kickoff

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher