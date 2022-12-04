Messi relieved to win after late suffering against Australia

The 35-year-old scored on his 1,000th career appearance to reach nine World Cup goals in total and surpass the tally of his great predecessor and fellow countryman Diego Maradona.

He paid tribute to the legions of fans in Qatar making matches virtually like home games for Argentina.

"These are incredible moments. We want to thank all the people who are here. The whole of Argentina would love to be here," Messi said after leading celebrations on the pitch.

"This unity that we have enjoyed for a while is very beautiful. It's incredible how the fans are living each game and transmitting so much passion and energy. I thank them because it's incredible."

"We had played very recently, we didn't have much time to rest up. We were concerned. They were very strong. Luckily, we found the goal and we were one goal ahead and then we were two goals ahead. And then we had a setback. That's the World Cup for you. The matches are always difficult.

"We've taken another step and now another difficult one is coming," added Messi, whose team face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.