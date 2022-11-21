    বাংলা

    Kane in a hurry to surpass Rooney's England scoring record

    He scored six goals in Russia in 2018 when England's run was stopped by Croatia in the semi-finals

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Nov 2022, 06:22 PM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2022, 06:22 PM

    Harry Kane said he hopes to break Wayne Rooney's England scoring record "as soon as possible" as the striker prepares to lead his country into their World Cup Group B opener with Iran on Monday.

    Kane, who won the Golden Boot as England reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, needs just two goals to match Rooney's 53 and few would bet against him surpassing that mark in Qatar.

    Gareth Southgate's England are so reliant on the Tottenham Hotspur forward for goals that it is fair to say their hopes of a deep run hinge on Kane maintaining his amazing strike rate.

    "Hopefully (I'll break it) as soon as possible," Kane, whose 51 goals have come in 75 appearances, told reporters on the eve of England's first ever clash with Iran.

    "I know it's there and I know people will talk about it but I like to just focus on my game. I know with the team we have we will create chances and I just need to be ready for the ones that come my way.

    "I was lucky enough to play with Wayne and he was a huge player who I looked up to. I watched him play in the major tournaments and it's a huge honour to be close to him."

    Kane scored six goals in Russia in 2018 when England's run was stopped by Croatia in the semi-finals.

    Aged 29, he knows that this tournament might also present his best opportunity to do what no England captain has done since Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup in 1966.

    "You can't take anything for granted in football, for sure," Kane said. "I was lucky enough to play in the 2018 World Cup and had an amazing experience at a great tournament.

    "I'm really looking forward to this one, we've got a really good blend of experience and youth. Who knows where I will be in four years time, or the team, so it's about now."

    Southgate confirmed that midfielder James Maddison will not be available for the game on Monday in the Khalifa International Stadium with the Leicester City player still unable to train because of a knee injury.

    Kyle Walker will also miss out although Southgate said the Manchester City defender was training with the team and was close to being ready for action.

    Iran, who are 20th in FIFA's world rankings, present a tricky opening test for an England side without a win in six competitive games and Southgate said it will require patience against Carlos Queiroz's side.

    "We're very respectful of our opponents tomorrow," he said. "We know that under Carlos in the last World Cup they were very organised against big opponents and difficult to play against. We're ready for a strong challenge."

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Valencia double helps Ecuador coast past hosts Qatar in World Cup opener
    Ecuador beat hosts Qatar in WC opener
    An error-strewn display that leaves Qatar as the first World Cup hosts to lose their opening game
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 General view during the opening ceremony
    Qatar's Bedouin roots star in WC opening ceremony
    The opening of the tournament was the culmination of 12 years of preparations that have transformed Qatar
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Wales Press Conference - Main Media Centre, Doha, Qatar - November 20, 2022 Wales' Gareth Bale during a press conference
    Bale ready for Wales WC opener
    Bale's fitness has been a major concern for Wales, with the 33-year-old yet to play a full match for Los Angeles FC due to injury issues
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 20, 2022 A FIFA World Cup trophy replica is seen on the pitch before the match
    Qatar, Ecuador stick with trusted lineups
    Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro also names a predictable lineup with Moises Caicedo anchoring the midfield and Enner Valencia leading the attack

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher