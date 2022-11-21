Kane in a hurry to surpass Rooney's England scoring record

"Hopefully (I'll break it) as soon as possible," Kane, whose 51 goals have come in 75 appearances, told reporters on the eve of England's first ever clash with Iran.

"I know it's there and I know people will talk about it but I like to just focus on my game. I know with the team we have we will create chances and I just need to be ready for the ones that come my way.

"I was lucky enough to play with Wayne and he was a huge player who I looked up to. I watched him play in the major tournaments and it's a huge honour to be close to him."

Kane scored six goals in Russia in 2018 when England's run was stopped by Croatia in the semi-finals.

Aged 29, he knows that this tournament might also present his best opportunity to do what no England captain has done since Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup in 1966.

"You can't take anything for granted in football, for sure," Kane said. "I was lucky enough to play in the 2018 World Cup and had an amazing experience at a great tournament.