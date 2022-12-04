    বাংলা

    Giroud gives France 1-0 halftime lead over Poland

    He becomes France's top scorer of all time with goal number 52 for Les Bleus

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 02:33 PM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 03:49 PM

    Olivier Giroud became France's all-time top scorer after his strike before the break gave the holders a 1-0 lead over Poland at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday.

    Holders France dominated the opening exchanges and Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Aurelien Tchouameni and Ousmane Dembele before Kylian Mbappe set up Giroud to fire home in the 44th minute.

    Teams:

    France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

    Poland - Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Sebastian Szymanski, Jakub Kaminski, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (c).

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Technical Study Group Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger during a press conference REUTERS/Matthew Childs
    Teams focused on football, not politics, advanced smoothly: Wenger
    Former Arsenal manager referred to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group F - Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 1, 2022 Croatia's Luka Modric and Josko Gvardiol celebrate after the match as Croatia qualify for the knockout stages.
    'Miraculous' Croatia ready for similar-styled Japan
    The runners-up from the last World Cup are determined to keep their reputation going against Japan
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Brazil's Neymar gestures after the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
    Neymar to play against South Korea
    Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes"
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Serbia v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match as Switzerland qualify for the knockout stages REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Swiss need something special to send Portugal home: Shaqiri
    The Swiss were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing in Lisbon when the sides met in the Nations League in June

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher