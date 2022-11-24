Shaqiri shows his class in second half to help save Swiss

Xherdan Shaqiri showed there was life in the thirtysomething winger yet with a decisive contribution after halftime as Switzerland made a winning start to their World Cup campaign against Cameroon.

The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool forward is now playing his club football in Major League football in the United States and there were fears in some quarters that he might not still be up to the pace of international football.

Those fears looked well-founded before halftime as the Swiss struggled to contain a vibrant Cameroon.