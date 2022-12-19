Argentina's Lionel Messi: World Cup goals, stats and career highlights

Argentina captain Lionel Messi marked his final World Cup match by winning the title that had previously eluded him in an otherwise glittering career for club and country.

Here is a look at the talismanic forward's performance at the tournament in Qatar after Sunday's win in the final at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium against defending champions France as well as his other major highlights.

HOW HAS MESSI PERFORMED IN THE 2022 WORLD CUP?

Messi, who eight years ago dragged Argentina to the World Cup final only to lose to Germany, has been in brilliant form with seven goals in the 2022 tournament -- one less than French striker Kylian Mbappe who won the Golden Boot award.

The 35-year-old Argentine also tops the assists charts with three to sit alongside Harry Kane (England), Antoine Griezmann (France) and Bruno Fernandes (Portugal).

HOW DOES MESSI COMPARE WITH OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN QATAR?

Messi has had a significantly better tournament than his great rival and five-times Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who was benched by Portugal for their games against Switzerland and Morocco after scoring in a fifth straight World Cup.

A lot was expected of Messi's Paris St Germain team mate Neymar Jr, but the Brazilian scored only two goals and could not help the five-times champions get past the quarter-finals after overcoming his injury woes earlier in the tournament.

Mbappe, another of Messi's PSG colleagues, has also enjoyed a superb tournament in which he finished as leading goalscorer. The French player scored a hat-trick in the final, topping the list with eight goals.