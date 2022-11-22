Saudi Arabia win is statistically biggest World Cup shock, say Gracenote

Saudi Arabia's 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday is rated the biggest shock in World Cup history by data company Nielsen Gracenote, moving ahead of the previous biggest upset, the United States' win over England in 1950.

Using its proprietary ranking system and a complex formula that factors in team strength, location and history, Gracenote said that 51st-ranked Saudi's chance of beating an Argentine side unbeaten in 36 internationals was 8.7 percent.

Some of the more famous upsets, such as North Korea beating Italy in 1966 and Cameroon beating then-holders Argentina in the opening match of 1990 did not make Gracenote's top 10 - with both outsiders being better sides than widely considered.

Both of those went on to reach the quarter-finals as an indicator that they were better teams than thought at the time.

Gracenote's top 10 World Cup upsets: