'I have no words': Ecuadoreans celebrate historic World Cup opener win







Thousands of euphoric Ecuadoreans celebrated on Sunday in various cities around the South American nation after the country's historic victory against host nation Qatar in the opening game of the soccer World Cup.



Ecuador made the perfect start to the tournament by beating Qatar's side 2-0 in the Group A game with a brace from veteran striker Enner Valencia, who scored on a penalty kick and then a header in the first half. The game marked the first time a host nation had been beaten in a World Cup opener.



Fans dressed in national soccer jerseys and carrying Ecuadorean flags in honour of the team known as the "Tricolor" filled restaurants, squares and shopping centres in various parts of the nation to encourage the team with the traditional slogan of "Yes we can."



"I feel huge emotion and I have no words, I can't describe it," said Jenny Espinosa, 33, who went with friends to a shopping centre in the city of Ibarra, in the north of the country, to watch and back the team.



"We are one Ecuador, we are one fist and wherever the team is, we have to support it."

