Brazil's Neymar feared for his World Cup after ankle injury

Brazil striker Neymar said he had feared the World Cup might be over for him after hobbling off in his first match in Qatar with a heavily swollen ankle, making his scoring return in Brazil's 4-1 last-16 win over South Korea on Monday all the sweeter.

Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty to make it 2-0 to Brazil against the Asian side in his first appearance for the national team since his injury against Serbia on Nov 24.

"The night I got injured was very hard for me because I had a thousand things in my head - doubts, fears - but I had the support of my team mates and my family," he told reporters, saying he had cried that evening.