Spain stalwarts learn from younger generation too, says Koke

Spain's experienced players support youngsters like Pedri and Gavi in dealing with the pressure of their first World Cup but also learn from them, midfielder Koke said, as they bid to seal their last-16 spot against Japan on Thursday.

Spain hammered Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening Group E game and took the lead against Germany in their second match, but let it slip when Niclas Fuellkrug rescued a 1-1 draw for his team late in the second half.

"We talked about the fact that we should have had more of the ball (in that game)," Koke told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We shouldn't have attacked so quickly and we should have played wider. That's what the coach always asks of us".

Spain play their final group match against Japan, and will qualify for the last 16 with a win or a draw. Defeat would leave them relying on a goal difference.