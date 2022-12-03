Poland ready to dig in v France on Miners' Day, coach says

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz brushed aside criticism of his team being too defensive at the World Cup, saying their cautious approach had helped them advance to the last 16, where they will look to beat world champions France on Sunday - Miners' Day in Poland.

Poland have moved to the knockout stages for the first time in 36 years after conceding only two goals in three games, with Argentina scoring twice after Michniewicz's side kept clean sheets against Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

"The ones that weren't playing defensively at the World Cup are back home watching on TV. Now we're out of the group phase, so we will change our plans," Michniewicz said ahead of Sunday's game against France.

"You win or you go home, the stakes are high. We were dreaming of getting out of the group stage, we did everything possible to achieve that.