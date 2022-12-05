    বাংলা

    Migrant workers aim to stay in Qatar far beyond World Cup final

    Many of the workers are dependent on their employers to be allowed to stay in Qatar and the goal is to ensure that they can stay in a job

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Dec 2022, 04:23 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2022, 04:23 AM

    Senegal's loss to England on Sunday saw Africa's hopes of lifting the trophy in Qatar recede even further but the migrant workers watching the game at a specially-built fan zone were still hoping for the biggest prize of all -- work beyond the World Cup. 

    Senegal's 3-0 defeat at the Al Bayt Stadium means Morocco are the continent's only sporting representatives remaining in the tournament but in Asian Town, about 60km away, some African fans were already looking beyond the final. 

    "The ones who came just for the World Cup will definitely go back after the World Cup, but I still have my future here because I still have work to do," Ugandan Wambaka Isaac told Reuters. 

    "We'll go doing cleaning work, offices, everywhere (there's) a lot of work, and of course the building keeps on going," he added. 

    Proudly wearing the shirt of his national team, Isaac was one of thousands of migrant workers who made their way to the fan zone after sundown to watch Sunday's last-16 tie between France and Poland before England and Senegal took centre stage. 

    Qatar has come in for intense criticism from human rights groups about the treatment of its migrant workers, who together with other foreigners make up a majority of the population.

    "It's complicated," said a young traffic marshal from Kenya, who declined to give his name, when asked whether or not he would be able to stay on after the final. 

    "I worked in construction on the Lusail Stadium, the Al Thumama (stadium). I worked for a contractor, so you go wherever they send you. We're marshals today, next week we might be in construction again," he explained. 

    "We worked in the summer when it was very hot, long days, very hot. I was very tired all the time." 

    NO WORK AT HOME 

    For Rahim, a ride-share driver from Bangladesh, his three-and-a-half years in Qatar have been tough but there is no work in his home village so he feels he has no choice but to stay on. 

    "I work every day, seven days a week. First I have to pay a company for the car, it's not mine. Then I have to pay for my food and my rent, and what is left I send to my family," Rahim said. 

    "During the pandemic there was no work so we lived on nothing. I'm trying to save up to go home; I haven't seen my family in three-and-a-half years (but) if I go home there is no work so I have to have even more money." 

    Rahim said he would like to bring his wife and daughter to live with him in Qatar but that he did not make enough money to be able to do so, so they remained in Bangladesh. 

    The FIFA fan zone in Asian Town, close to where many of the migrant workers have their living quarters, is one of the few public places in Doha showing World Cup games on big outdoor screens. 

    Most evenings the men come out to sit on the grass or in the bleachers at the cricket stadium, where the fan zone has been built, to watch but with an early start in the morning many head home to bed before the final whistle. 

    Many of the workers are dependent on their employers to be allowed to stay in Qatar and the goal is to ensure that they can stay in a job. 

    Jonathan, another Ugandan, is not really a fan of his job as a mechanic and would prefer to get an education, but he is aiming to be here long after the final. 

    "I'm going to stay until my contract finishes," he said.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 4, 2022 England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS
    England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up quarter-final clash with France
    Free-scoring England extend their unbeaten record against African teams to set up a quarter-final clash against holders France
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - France v Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Giroud becomes France’s all-time top scorer
    He broke the record on his 117th appearance for France while Henry netted 51 times from 123 caps between 1997 and 2010
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - France v Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Kylian Mbappe.
    France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarter-finals
    Giroud becomes France's outright all-time top scorer and Mbappe scores a magnificent double
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Technical Study Group Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2022 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger during a press conference REUTERS/Matthew Childs
    Teams focused on football, not politics, advanced smoothly: Wenger
    Former Arsenal manager referred to shock exits by Germany, Belgium and Denmark

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher