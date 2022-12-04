    বাংলা

    Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

    Otavia should be fully fit to play against Switzerland and Pereira was recovering well, says coach

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2022, 12:43 PM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2022, 12:43 PM

    Portugal coach Fernando Santos has been boosted by news that key midfielder Otavio should be fully fit and ready to play in their World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday.

    After missing the last two games with a thigh injury, the Porto midfielder will join his team mates for training on Sunday for the first time since their opening win over Ghana.

    Centre half Danilo Pereira, who sustained three broken ribs last week, is also recovering well and could feature later in the tournament.

    His replacement in the last two matches was 39-year-old defender Pepe, who is likely to keep his place and be tasked with marking Swiss striker Breel Embolo, who has scored twice in the tournament.

    Pepe will be paired with Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias, who was rested for their last group match against South Korea which Portugal lost 2-1.

    Santos was forced into a change at left back after Nuno Mendes was ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury suffered in the first half against Uruguay.

    Santos switched Joao Cancelo to the left and brought in Diogo Dalot at right back and the coach is expected to keep the same formation against Switzerland.

    Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will bid again to equal the record of World Cup goals scored for Portugal held by Eusebio, who racked up nine in 1966 in England.

    Switzerland have their own forward seeking a place in the record books.

    Xherdan Shaqiri's goal against Serbia in the group stage meant he has found the net in more World Cup tournaments than any other Swiss player, having also scored in 2014 and 2018.

    He is one goal away from matching the most World Cup goals scored by a Switzerland player - six, by Sepp Huegi all in 1954.

    The Swiss quietly finished second in their group behind Brazil, victories over Cameroon and Serbia earning their place in the last 16.

    Qatar World Cup
    FIFA World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan Training - Al Sadd SC New Training Facilities 1, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Japan's Shuto Machino during training REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
    'Miraculous' Croatia ready for similar-styled Japan
    The runners-up from the last World Cup are determined to keep their reputation going against Japan
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Brazil's Neymar gestures after the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
    Neymar to play against South Korea
    Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said "yes"
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Serbia v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after the match as Switzerland qualify for the knockout stages REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Swiss need something special to send Portugal home: Shaqiri
    The Swiss were on the wrong end of a 4-1 thrashing in Lisbon when the sides met in the Nations League in June
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Spain Training - Qatar University Training Site 1, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 Spain's Gavi during training REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
    Spain cannot repeat same mistakes: Rodri
    Germany did Spain a favour by beating Costa Rica but Rodri admitted three difficult minutes unnecessarily complicated their own match

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher