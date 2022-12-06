Female fans feel safe at Qatar World Cup thanks to reduced alcohol consumption

Molloson, who is an ambassador for a campaign to tackle sexism in football called HerGameToo, said that her father had been so concerned that he accompanied her to Qatar to ensure that she would be safe, but it turned out his services as a chaperone were not needed.

The 19-year-old said that the lack of alcohol had contributed to a less bawdy atmosphere around the games at the World Cup, but in her opinion it was mostly cultural.

"I think it actually is due to a more socially conservative society. I think alcohol contributes a bit more to hostility, rather than things like catcalling, wolf whistling and sexual harassment," she explained.

"I do like a lot of banter, I love a good atmosphere, you don't really get so much of that here, It's very very different, but with that it's much more pleasant, much more family-friendly ... but you do not have quite the same atmosphere as you would in England."

Argentina fan Ariana Gold, 21, told Reuters she was nervous before travelling to the Middle East as she did not know what to expect.