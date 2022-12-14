US football writer died of aneurysm at World Cup, his widow says

"First and foremost, on behalf of myself and our family, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support, love, and sympathy from around the world," Gounder wrote.

Wahl, 48, a former Sports Illustrated writer who had moved to the Substack online publishing platform, was tweeting about the Netherlands-Argentina match on Friday when he collapsed.

His agent had earlier told Reuters that Wahl had appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress during the quarterfinal match. Attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

"No amount of CPR or (defibrillator) shocks would have saved him," Gounder said on Wednesday.

Wahl wrote early last week that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar and that health officials told him he likely had bronchitis.