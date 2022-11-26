    বাংলা

    Milik backs up Lewandowski for Poles, injury-forced changes for Saudi Arabia

    Szczesny saves a penalty and a rebound in added time of the first half

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Nov 2022, 12:19 PM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2022, 01:52 PM

    Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has beefed up his attack by including two strikers while Group C rivals Saudi Arabia have made three changes for their World Cup clash at the Education City Stadium on Saturday.

    Michniewicz was criticised for a largely defensive lineup as Poland laboured in their goalless opener against Mexico on Tuesday and chose to pair up Robert Lewandowski with Arkadiusz Milik up front this time around.

    The switch will be welcomed by Lewandowski, who has openly requested support in attacking duties in the recent months.

    Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard made three changes to the side who stunned Argentina 2-1 in their opening game - two of them due to injuries - and brings in Abdulelah Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Breik, Sami Al-Najei.

    The Saudis will be without defender Yasser Al-Shahrani, who underwent surgery back home following a severe facial and abdomen injury in the first match, and captain Salman Al-Faraj.

    Teams:

    Poland:

    Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski

    Saudi Arabia:

    Mohamed Al-Owais, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Mohammed Al-Breik, Mohamed Kanno, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Saleh Al-Shehri, Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Sami Al-Najei.

    Qatar World Cup
    World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Brazil Training - Al Arabi SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Brazil's Rodrygo and Gabriel Jesus during training.
    Brazil face Swiss without Neymar but with host of young talent
    The five-time world champions will also be without ever-reliable full back Danilo who also sustained an ankle injury against the Serbians
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Australia's Jackson Irvine and Aziz Behich celebrate after the match.
    Australia end 12-year wait to win at World Cup
    A slick Duke header in the first-half snaps Australia’s seven-match winless run
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Manchester watch England v United States - Depot Mayfield, Manchester, Britain - November 25, 2022 England fans react after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
    Goalless draws come from cautious approach
    The opening 16 matches saw four stalemates - an unprecedented 25 percent return in the first round of group games
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England's Harry Kane reacts after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
    England's midfield goes AWOL in American stalemate
    The United States increasingly showed what a high tempo, accurate passing and movement off the ball can achieve

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher