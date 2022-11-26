Milik backs up Lewandowski for Poles, injury-forced changes for Saudi Arabia

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz has beefed up his attack by including two strikers while Group C rivals Saudi Arabia have made three changes for their World Cup clash at the Education City Stadium on Saturday.

Michniewicz was criticised for a largely defensive lineup as Poland laboured in their goalless opener against Mexico on Tuesday and chose to pair up Robert Lewandowski with Arkadiusz Milik up front this time around.

The switch will be welcomed by Lewandowski, who has openly requested support in attacking duties in the recent months.