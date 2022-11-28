    বাংলা

    Ghana take shock 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime

    Ayew whips it into the box where Kudus creeps in and heads Ghana further ahead

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Nov 2022, 12:37 PM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2022, 01:54 PM

    Defender Mohammed Salisu and midfielder Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana a surprise 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime in Monday's Group H match as the African nation bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

    Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and 10 minutes later Kudus doubled the lead with a glancing header.

    Playing in a black mask, South Korea captain Son Heung-min failed to make much impact and scuffed an attempted overhead kick.

    Teams: 

    Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams 

    South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-young, Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.

    Qatar World Cup
