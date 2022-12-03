World Cup fans see double standard in stadium politics ban

When is it and is not it acceptable to display a political banner at the World Cup in Qatar? The answer seems to depend largely on the political message, with fans criticising what they see as inconsistent enforcement of FIFA rules by the host country.

The first World Cup in the Middle East has been anything but insulated from the troubles of the volatile region, set against a backdrop of anti-government protests in Iran and an upsurge in Israeli-Palestinian violence.

But while airing pro-Palestinian sympathies has been allowed - people were even handing out "Free Palestine" T-shirts ahead of Argentina's match with Poland on Wednesday - security forces have clamped down on fans seeking to show support for protesters in Iran, who have been demanding an end to clerical rule there.