Giroud starts for holders France against Australia

Olivier Giroud was named as a lone striker in the France team to face Australia in their opening World Cup Group D game on Tuesday.

In the absence of the injured Karim Benzema, Giroud heads the front line with Ousmane Dembele on his right, Kylian Mbappe on his left and Antoine Griezmann playing a slightly deeper role in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

In central defence, Ibrahima Konate pairs up with Dayot Upamecano with Raphael Varane, who has just recovered from a hamstring injury, sitting on the bench.