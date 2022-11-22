Argentina manager urges players to keep 'chin up' after stunning loss

Appearing calm at a news conference after the match despite the stinging defeat, Scaloni said the team would analyse their shortcomings ahead of their next Group C matches against Mexico and Poland.

"Today is a sad day but as we always say, chin up and keep going," he said.

"We were considered favourites before the match but at the World Cup, these kinds of things can happen. We have to work on the things that didn't work well."

Scaloni praised the Saudi defence for playing high and catching Argentina offside on three disallowed goals in the first half.