As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on

As Kylian Mbappe was being muzzled by the England defence, it was France's old guard who took the defending champions through to the World Cup semi-finals in a nerve-racking 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, midfielder Antoine Griezmann and striker Olivier Giroud were all influential in a thrilling match, playing their roles close to perfection to see off an England team who were left thinking they deserved better.

Lloris, identified as the weak link by British media, pulled off superb saves to deny his Tottenham Hotspur team mate Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham either side of the interval.

The 35-year-old Lloris was celebrating a record 143rd cap and just like in 2018, he showed he was reliable in the big moments.