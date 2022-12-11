    বাংলা

    As Mbappe takes back seat, old guard drives France on

    Lloris, Griezmann and Giroud were all influential in the quarter-final match against England, keeping Les Bleus on track for retaining the trophy

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 10:08 AM

    As Kylian Mbappe was being muzzled by the England defence, it was France's old guard who took the defending champions through to the World Cup semi-finals in a nerve-racking 2-1 victory on Saturday.

    Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, midfielder Antoine Griezmann and striker Olivier Giroud were all influential in a thrilling match, playing their roles close to perfection to see off an England team who were left thinking they deserved better.

    Lloris, identified as the weak link by British media, pulled off superb saves to deny his Tottenham Hotspur team mate Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham either side of the interval.

    The 35-year-old Lloris was celebrating a record 143rd cap and just like in 2018, he showed he was reliable in the big moments.

    Against one of the top midfields in the tournament, France needed Griezmann to find the right balance between defence and attack and the Atletico Madrid player excelled.

    His relentless harassment broke England's fast transitions in the first half and his calm under pressure gave Les Bleus much-needed breathing space at times.

    Griezmann capped his performance with two assists, the first for Aurelien Tchouameni's first-half thunderbolt, and the second for Giroud's 78th-minute winner.

    Griezmann has now set up 28 France goals, more than any other player, on his record 72nd consecutive appearance.

    The second goal came as Marc Thuram was about to replace Giroud, but he was left to jump into coach Didier Deschamps's arms to celebrate his team mate's winning header.

    Giroud, who owes his place in the starting lineup to Karim Benzema being ruled out injured before the tournament, seized his chance, scoring four goals in Qatar after failing to manage a shot on target in Russia four years ago and being relegated to the bench at the European Championship.

    Mbappe had stolen the limelight from him in France's 3-1 win over Poland, adding a spectacular late double to Giroud's opener, but on Saturday the 23-year-old happily took a back seat and was seen slapping his team mate's face in sheer excitement after the decisive goal.

    It was, possibly, the biggest takeaway from France's victory. They can win when Mbappe does not shine or score, and his reaction to Giroud's goal proved Deschamps's point when he said he did not need to manage the Paris St Germain forward's ego.

    France next face Morocco, with Mbappe set to battle it out with club team mate and great friend Achraf Hakimi, as Les Bleus look to become the first team to retain their World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

    No team have reached two consecutive finals since Brazil in 2002.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 10, 2022 England players pose for a team group photo before the match
    England's future is bright despite painful WC exit
    The future of the Three Lions is bright with a new generations of players like Saka, Foden and Bellingham lighting up the tournament
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Australia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - Dec 3, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the match as Argentina progress to the quarter finals
    Croatia in the way of Argentina's dream of a WC final spot
    With no players suspended and no injury concerns following the return of defender Borna Sosa, Zlatko Dalic's team is brimming with confidence and ready for more
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Lisbon watch Morocco v Portugal - Lisbon, Portugal - Dec 10, 2022 Fans react as they watch the match
    Portugal fans plunge into sadness after World Cup elimination
    Asked if the result could have been different if Ronaldo had played from the beginning of the game, a Portuguese fan said 'it wouldn't have mattered'
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 11, 2022 England's Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate look dejected after the match as England are eliminated from the World Cup
    Kane will come back stronger after penalty miss: England
    The forward scored England's first goal with a 54th minute penalty but blasted the ball over the bar when presented with a second chance

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher