    বাংলা

    Bellingham has gone to another level, says Southgate

    Bellingham drove England into the quarter-finals with a commanding display against Senegal

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Dec 2022, 11:04 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2022, 11:04 AM

    England manager Gareth Southgate already knew Jude Bellingham was something special but even he has been surprised at how the 19-year-old has taken the World Cup by the scruff of the neck.

    After his goalscoring World Cup debut against Iran two weeks ago, Bellingham drove England into the quarter-finals with a commanding display in Sunday's 3-0 win over Senegal.

    He set up the opener for fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson and then produced an electrifying run from deep inside his own half to launch the attack that led to Harry Kane making it 2-0 moments before the interval.

    His assist for Henderson made him the first teenager to assist for a World Cup knockout-round goal since 1966 when records began to be kept, according to statistics analysts Opta.

    "I don't think we could have predicted how quickly Bellingham could mature. In the last five months that has gone to another level," Southgate said of the Borussia Dortmund player, who is reported to be a 100 million pounds ($123.41 million) target for Liverpool.

    England team mate Phil Foden, 22, who set up two goals on Sunday, predicted Bellingham would become the best midfielder in the world.

    "I don't want to big him up too much because he is still young, but he's one of the most gifted players I have ever seen," Foden said. "He has no weakness in his game."

    Henderson, whose performance was also key to England's victory, added: "I can't keep saying nice things about him because we're talking about a one-off."

    England were struggling to contain Senegal in the first half but Bellingham suddenly seized control of the match, and his first-half statistics said it all.

    He won the most duels (eight), tackles (three), won possession twice in the final third and completed 23 of 24 passes, the best ratio of any player on the pitch.

    Former England defender Rio Ferdinand was one of several pundits to marvel at his performance.

    "Jude Bellingham is 19, I want to see his birth certificate," he said on Twitter.

    England will take on France in the quarter-finals on Saturday with a victory seeing them match their 2018 run to the semi-finals, but with Bellingham in such form they will be confident of going two steps further.

    Qatar World Cup
    World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Morocco Training - Al Duhail SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 22, 2022 Morocco's Achraf Hakimi during training REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
    Hakimi up against country of his birth at World Cup
    The flying wingback is one of the key players in the north African outfit whose last-16 match in the Qatar World Cup against Spain
    Griezmann thankful for thankless role in France side
    Griezmann thankful for thankless role in France side
    Griezmann’s job is to link the midfield and the front line in a role where he defends as much as he goes forward
    Brazil fan holds a replica World Cup trophy in front of a banner of former Brazil player Pele before the Cameroon v Brazil match at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 2, 2022
    Pele not under palliative care: daughter
    Pele had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 4, 2022 General view inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
    Migrant workers aim to stay in Qatar far beyond World Cup final
    Many of the workers are dependent on their employers to be allowed to stay in Qatar and the goal is to ensure that they can stay in a job

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher