Jaded Japan seek to slay another World Cup giant in Spain decider

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu believes his team still have a shot at the last 16 of the World Cup and can even beat former champions Spain, despite their dismal 1-0 defeat to a Costa Rica side that let in seven goals in their opening match.

The four-times Asian champions, who stunned Germany with a 2-1 win in their Group E opener, spurned a perfect chance to advance to the next phase on Sunday with a match remaining, conceding late on to a team that scored with their first shot on target of the Qatar World Cup.

Japan looked sluggish, static and out of ideas on how to beat a Costa Rica side that went for a rigid back five to prevent more goal haemorrhaging.