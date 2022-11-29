Sandro joins Brazil injured list, to miss Cameroon match

Brazil defender Alex Sandro will miss their last World Cup Group G match against Cameroon on Friday with a hip injury suffered in the 1-0 win over Switzerland, the Brazilian FA said on Tuesday.

"Alex Sandro was substituted in the 86th minute with a discomfort and medical exams made on Tuesday identified a muscle injury in his left hip, ruling him out of Brazil's next game against Cameroon," team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a statement.

It was another setback for Brazil who were already without forward Neymar and right back Danilo. The pair have been ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries suffered in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia.