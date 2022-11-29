    বাংলা

    Sandro joins Brazil injured list, to miss Cameroon match

    Several Brazil players were ill on Sunday, including midfielder Lucas Paqueta who missed Saturday's training session

    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 05:23 PM
    Brazil defender Alex Sandro will miss their last World Cup Group G match against Cameroon on Friday with a hip injury suffered in the 1-0 win over Switzerland, the Brazilian FA said on Tuesday.

    "Alex Sandro was substituted in the 86th minute with a discomfort and medical exams made on Tuesday identified a muscle injury in his left hip, ruling him out of Brazil's next game against Cameroon," team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said in a statement.

    It was another setback for Brazil who were already without forward Neymar and right back Danilo. The pair have been ruled out of the group stage by ankle injuries suffered in the opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

    Lasmar said both are still in treatment and bidding to recover for the knock-out stages.

    Neymar did not join his team mates in the stadium on Monday due to a mild fever that Lasmar said was under control and not affecting the treatment of his ankle problem.

    Several Brazil players were ill on Sunday, including midfielder Lucas Paqueta who missed Saturday's training session and was substitute at halftime in the game against Switzerland.

    Midfielder Casemiro showed his strikers how to finish when he lashed in an unstoppable late shot to give Brazil a 1-0 win that sent them into the knockout stages with a game to spare.

    Coach Tite held a short training session on Tuesday involving players who did not start against the Swiss. He is expected to rotate his squad for the Cameroon game as Brazil could play their round of 16 match on Monday if they finish top of Group G.

