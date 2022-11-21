'The best timing is my timing', says Cristiano Ronaldo about his interview

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his explosive TV interview, in which the Manchester United forward said he had been betrayed by the club and was being forced out, had not been a distraction in the Portugal changing room in the World Cup.

The Portugal captain said that he is not worried about how his actions will impact the squad, adding that he feels great about their chances of winning the World Cup.

"In my life, the best timing is always my timing," Ronaldo told a news conference on Monday.

"I don't have to think about what other people think. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.

"It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I'm sure it (the interview) won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus."