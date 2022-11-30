US fans see ‘bright future’ for team after defeating Iran

Relief and utter joy washed over American fans on Tuesday as the United States beat Iran 1-0 in a nailbiter to reach the last 16 of the World Cup, after they shockingly failed to reach the 2018 tournament.

The United States are four years away from co-hosting the quadrennial with Canada and Mexico, and watching "Captain America" Christian Pulisic bundle the ball home on Tuesday, fans said their team showed they belong on football's biggest stage.

"This (victory) means we have an official international presence," said 34-year-old real estate investor Mark Allison, who watched the match on a giant outdoor television at Park 101 bar and restaurant in Carlsbad, California.

"The next 10 years for US football has a bright future. I’ve never seen so many USA fans for football ever until now. The US coming together and uniting as a country, despite all the chaos in the world is a beautiful thing."