'Not even in my wildest dreams' - Three-goal Ramos stunned by Portugal call-up

It did not take long for the youngster to become one of the biggest stories so far at the Qatar World Cup.

"I think not even in my wildest dreams I thought about being in the starting 11 for the knockout phase," Ramos said, smiling.

Asked if Ronaldo spoke to him before the game, Ramos said the issue of him being benched did not come up among the players.

"Honestly, in our team, no one talked about it. Cristiano as our captain, as he always did, he helped us, he gave encouragement to us, not only to myself, but our team mates."

Ramos made his debut in Portugal's 4-0 win over Nigeria in a warm-up game a few days before the World Cup and played a total of 10 minutes as a substitute in two of the three group matches.