Football journalist Grant Wahl collapses, dies in Qatar

Grant Wahl, a prominent US football journalist who was outspoken in his opposition of Qatar hosting the World Cup, died Friday while covering the tournament in Doha. He was 48.

Wahl reportedly collapsed while covering the Argentina-Netherlands game and was taken to a hospital. It was unclear where he died.

His brother Eric Wahl suspected foul play, particularly in light of the fact that Grant Wahl was denied entry to the United States' first game in Qatar vs. Wales on Nov 21 as he was wearing a rainbow T-shirt. The rainbow symbol represents support for the LGBTQ community, and homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

Grant Wahl changed shirts and was later allowed in.

Eric Wahl posted a video on Instagram on Friday in which he said, "My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl's brother. I'm gay. I'm the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help."