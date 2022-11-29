Fans brace for politically charged US-Iran match at World Cup

Diplomatic foes the United States and Iran face off on the pitch at the World Cup on Tuesday in a match that some Iranians fear may see further run-ins with stadium security or clashes with pro-government fans over raging protests back home.

The contest between the two nations that severed ties over 40 years ago will be held with increased security to prevent a flare-up of tensions over the unrest that has gripped Iran since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on Sept 16.

In a show of solidarity ahead of the match, the US Football Federation temporarily displayed Iran's national flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, leading Tehran to complain to FIFA, according to state media.

Qatar, which has strong ties with Washington and friendly relations with Tehran, has staked its reputation on delivering a smooth World Cup, beefing up security at Iran games and banning some items deemed inflammatory, like Iran's pre-Revolution flag.

When Iran beat Wales on Friday, security teams were deployed to "break up a small number of altercations" between Iranian fans outside the stadium, a Qatari official said, adding the incidents were dealt with "swiftly" to contain tensions.

"I will not attend the game on Tuesday since I do not feel safe in Qatar," said Iranian-Canadian Azi, declining to give her last name and who was wearing a T-shirt declaring 'Women, Life, Freedom' - a slogan of the Iran protests.