'Sorcerer' Ramos dazzles with hat-trick in first World Cup start

But even in that game the Benfica youth product had issued a little-noticed warning, scoring once and setting up another goal in Portugal's 4-0 win over Nigeria in their last warm-up match on Nov. 17 that again did not include Ronaldo.

Ramos had only featured for 10 minutes in total in Portugal's World Cup group matches but earned a surprise start when Santos opted to leave the country's all-time top scorer Ronaldo on the bench and take a risk with the youngster.

The result was a far more fluid attack than in the previous games, with Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes playing more freely than usual.

While for years every Portuguese attacking move was all but destined to end up with Ronaldo, now the frontline was far more unpredictable.

It was just such a creative through ball from Felix that found Ramos, who never blinked as he thundered the ball into the net from an extremely tight angle to leave goalkeeper Yann Sommer looking like a deer caught in headlights.