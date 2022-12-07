    বাংলা

    'Sorcerer' Ramos dazzles with hat-trick in first World Cup start

    The forward earned a surprise start when coach Santos opted to leave the country's all-time top scorer Ronaldo on the bench

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Dec 2022, 04:03 AM
    Updated : 7 Dec 2022, 04:03 AM

    Few fans had heard of Goncalo Ramos before Portugal's 6-1 demolition of Switzerland on Tuesday took them into the World Cup quarter-finals but after a hat-trick and an assist the striker made sure they will never forget him.

    In a brave and bold move that turned out to be a coaching masterstroke, Fernando Santos left five-time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and gave the 21-year-old, nicknamed 'the Sorcerer', his first start, and the forward instantly lived up to his moniker.

    Ramos could not have hoped for a more magical night in Qatar, having made his international debut only three days before the World Cup started.

    But even in that game the Benfica youth product had issued a little-noticed warning, scoring once and setting up another goal in Portugal's 4-0 win over Nigeria in their last warm-up match on Nov. 17 that again did not include Ronaldo.

    Ramos had only featured for 10 minutes in total in Portugal's World Cup group matches but earned a surprise start when Santos opted to leave the country's all-time top scorer Ronaldo on the bench and take a risk with the youngster.

    The result was a far more fluid attack than in the previous games, with Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes playing more freely than usual.

    While for years every Portuguese attacking move was all but destined to end up with Ronaldo, now the frontline was far more unpredictable.

    It was just such a creative through ball from Felix that found Ramos, who never blinked as he thundered the ball into the net from an extremely tight angle to leave goalkeeper Yann Sommer looking like a deer caught in headlights.

    Another flick at the near post saw him grab his second goal and he completed his hat-trick with a well-timed run and chip over Sommer. In between he had time to deliver an assist for Raphael Guerreiro.

    Ramos is neither the muscular package that is Ronaldo nor does he play as far forward as the Portugal captain.

    With a silky touch and an acceleration that left Swiss defenders repeatedly scrambling, he was a constant threat.

    While thousands of fans at Lusail stadium repeatedly chanted 'Ronaldo' 'Ronaldo', hoping to see the superstar in action, Ramos became the first player to score a hat-trick in his first World Cup start since Germany's Miroslav Klose 20 years ago.

    Only when the game was already in the bag - setting up a last-eight clash with Morocco - did 37-year-old Ronaldo come on as a late substitute and earned the loudest cheers of the night.

    But by then a new Portugal hero, no longer the sorcerer's apprentice, had stolen the show with a memorable performance.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - Dec 6, 2022 Morocco's Hakim Ziyech celebrates with Romain Saiss after the penalty shootout as Morocco progress to the quarter finals
    Spain in mourning as Moroccans rejoice at WC surprise
    Some fans were philosophical about the defeat, which came after Spain had dominated possession but failed to crack the tight Moroccan defence
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Switzerland - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scores their third goal
    Three-goal Ramos stunned by Portugal call-up
    Making his first World Cup start, the Portugal forward also set up another to propel his team into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Switzerland - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring their fifth goal and his hat-trick
    Portugal power into last eight
    Benfica forward Ramos leads the line despite the 21-year-old making his debut just three days before the World Cup in a friendly
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Morocco v Spain - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - December 6, 2022 Morocco's Yassine Bounou in action as Spain's Pablo Sarabia misses a penalty during the penalty shootout
    Morocco advance as Spain flop in shootout
    Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves spot-kicks from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets as Pablo Sarabia hits the post

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher