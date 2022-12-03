Cameroon close to World Cup exit after scoreless first half with Brazil

Cameroon's World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread as they were drawing 0-0 with Brazil at halftime of their World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium on Friday - a game the Indomitable Lions must win to have any chance of progressing.

Already certain of their place in the last 16 where they are likely to meet Group H runners-up South Korea, Brazil made nine changes to the side that started the 1-0 win over Switzerland.

Gabriel Martinelli, Fred and Antony all came close to breaking the deadlock in a first half in which Brazil's reserves coasted as Cameroon struggled to mount any meaningful attacks.

Rigobert Song's side must beat Brazil and hope that Serbia sneak at least a point off Switzerland if they are to have any hope of making the knockout phase.Brazil coach Tite will rotate his squad in their final Group G match on Friday against Cameroon to keep most of his key players fresh for a last 16 match on Monday if they finish top.

With their ticket already booked for the next round after two wins, Tite made nine changes in the team that won 1-0 against Switzerland, keeping only defender Eder Militao and midfielder Fred in the starting eleven.

Cameroon faced Brazil without their goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been dropped from the country's squad for disciplinary reasons. Devis Epassy took his place.