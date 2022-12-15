France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought as final looms

Concerns were raised about France's alleged lack of strength in depth after the 1-0 defeat by Tunisia in the holders' last group game but Wednesday's 2-0 win over Morocco eased the doubts as Les Bleus reached their second World Cup final in a row.

With top spot in the group virtually assured ahead of the Tunisia clash, coach Didier Deschamps reshuffled his team, with nine new players starting after wins against Australia and Denmark in the first two matches.

The usual substitutes were hugely disappointing overall, but Deschamps admitted he had not made their task easy as the reserve team had no collective experience.